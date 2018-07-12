Long ball not enough to save Royals in series finale

Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Mike Moustakas hit a pair of solo shots for the Royals, but it was not enough in an 8-5 loss to the Twins in Minneapolis. Burch Smith gave up four runs on seven hits while pitching into the fourth in his first start of the season. Reliever Glenn Sparkman suffered his first career loss. Kansas City has dropped 11-of-12.

>>Kennedy Goes Back On Disabled List

Ian Kennedy returned to the disabled list with a left oblique strain. He came off the DL on Tuesday, but left after only three innings when he began to experience tightness in his side. Rookie Jason Adam was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and pitched a perfect inning in the 8-5 loss to the Twins.

>>Royals Open Series Tomorrow In Chicago

The Royals are off today before opening a three-game series tomorrow night against the White Sox in Chicago. Rookie Brad Keller will start for Kansas City. Former Royal James Shields will start for the White Sox.