Cardinals bats go quiet one day after outburst

The Cardinals were held to four hits in a 4-0 loss to the White Sox in Chicago. Luke Weaver allowed just one run in six frames to take the tough-luck loss. Matt Carpenter’s double was the only extra-base hit for St. Louis. The Cards settled for a split of the two-game Interleague series.

>>Cardinals Host Reds Tomorrow

The Cardinals close out the first half of the season with a three-game series against the Reds starting tomorrow at Busch Stadium. Carlos Martinez starts for St. Louis and Matt Harvey for Cincinnati. The Cardinals are 47-and-44, seven games behind the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.

>>Cardinals’ Carpenter Comes Up Short In MLB Final Vote

Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter won’t be going to the All-Star Game next week in D.C. He was a finalist for the final National League roster spot, but lost out to Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in fan voting. Mariners second baseman Jean Segura earned the final American League spot.