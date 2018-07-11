Unlikely offensive heroes lead the way in #STLCards blowout win over White Sox (VIDEO)

Dexter Fowler’s grand slam capped a seven-run sixth inning as the Cardinals crushed the White Sox 14-2 in Chicago. Kolten Wong went 4-for-5 with a two-run shot for St. Louis, which banged out 16 hits. Miles Mikolas pitched six innings of two-run ball for his 10th win.

Watch Fowler’s grand slam

Three of Wong’s four hits came against lefties:

>>Cards At Chicago Again Tonight

The Cardinals and White Sox finish their two-game series in Chicago tonight. Luke Weaver gets the start for St. Louis, while the White Sox send Carlos Rodon [[ roh-DOAN ]] to the mound. The Cards are 47-and-43, seven games behind the Brewers in the NL Central.

>>Cardinals’ Mikolas Not Likely To Pitch In All-Star Game

Don’t look for Miles Mikolas to be on the mound for next week’s All-Star Game in D.C. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says Mikolas will likely start Sunday’s series finale against the Reds, meaning Mikolas will likely be ruled out to pitch for the National League.