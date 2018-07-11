Royals use power to snap 10-game losing streak (VIDEO)

The Royals’ 10-game season-high losing streak is over. Adalberto Mondesi hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as Kansas City spanked the Twins 9-4 in Minneapolis. Alex Gordon contributed a two-run homer as the Royals collected 15 hits with six starters having two-hit games. Brian Flynn picked up his second career victory, holding the Twins to one single over four scoreless innings.

>>Kennedy Leaves After Three Innings With Injury

(Minneapolis, MN) — Ian Kennedy came off the disabled list last night, but could be going back on it today. Kennedy left his Royals’ start after three innings and 67 pitches against the Twins with a recurrence of his left side tightness. He missed his previous start with a strained left oblique. Kennedy will have an MRI today. The Royals optioned rookie right-hander Jason Adam to Triple-A Omaha to activate Kennedy.

>>Smith Moves Into Royals’ Rotation, Starts Tonight

(Minneapolis, MN) — Burch Smith will make his first Royals start tonight against the Twins in Minneapolis. Smith had no-record with a 5.40 ERA in 24 relief appearances, but has not allowed a run over his past five outings, covering 10 innings. He replaces Jason Hammel in the rotation. Smith’s last big league start was September 27, 2013 with San Diego. Lance Lynn will start the series finale for the Twins.