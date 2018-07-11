Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-11-2018

Top Stories: A man accused of animal abuse made a court appearance Tuesday in St. Francois County in southeast Missouri. Jason Hampton faces charges after allegedly hitting a yellow lab with a hammer and then leaving the animal for dead in February. And a mother was arrested and charged with child endangerment yesterday after Town and Country Police near St. Louis said she left her one-year-old daughter in a hot car while she went shopping. Police released the girl to her father and said she is expected to be okay.

