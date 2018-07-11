Maroon “excitement an understatement,” to be playing for his hometown St. Louis Blues

Missourinet

Pat Maroon is coming home, back to the St. Louis Blues calling it a “dream come true.”

The 30-year-old free agent signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract to join his hometown St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Maroon grew up in Oakville and played minor league hockey for a team called the St. Louis Bandits.

“We’re excited to add Pat Maroon to our group,” Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong told stlouisblues.com. “Things picked up over the last few days, and last night about 10:30 p.m. I got a call from him and his representative saying they’d like to be part of the St. Louis Blues.”

Maroon has played seven NHL seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils. Maroon set a career high in games played (81) and goals (27) just two seasons ago with the Oilers, and last season set a career high in points (43) while splitting time with Edmonton and New Jersey.