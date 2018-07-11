Bill Pollock Show–Gamecock Trolls come out in full force to stick it to Sterk and #Mizzou (PODCAST)

Listen and subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Gamecock trollers are up to no good again. Once they read my tweet about Mizzou not turning a profit, they came out in full force.

Mizzou was only athletic department in the SEC that failed to turn a profit https://t.co/HZOlUaPSup — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) July 10, 2018

12 soccer kids stuck in a cave for over two weeks…yeah let’s cram them in a plane for 8 1/2 hours and send them to a World Cup match in Russia. Am I the only one who found that idea ignorant?