Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was named to the National League All-Star team. He will replace Giants catcher Buster Posey, who has a hip injury and will not participate in the midsummer classic on July 17th in Washington, D.C. This will be Molina’s ninth selection. He is hitting .279 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google