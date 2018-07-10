Royals slump reaches ten games. KC can’t finish off Twins All-Star pitcher

The Royals’ losing streak has reached a season-high 10 games after falling 3-1 to the Twins in Minnesota to open a six-game trip. Kansas City starter Danny Duffy pitched six scoreless innings and struck out nine in a no-decision. All the Twins’ runs were scored off the bullpen with Tim Hill taking the loss. Alcides Escobar doubled home Alex Gordon in the third for the Royals run.

The Royals left seven runners on base and went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Kansas City had their chances against All-Star Jose Berrios.

The Royals got their run in the third on back-to-back doubles from Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar, but Esky was left stranded. The Royals had second and third and no out in the fourth and didn’t score. Kansas City left runners stranded on first and third with two outs in the fifth. After seeing ten in a row retired, the Royals had two on in the ninth and couldn’t get the big two-out hit.

>>Kennedy Will Return To Rotation Tonight

Ian Kennedy will come off the Royals disabled list tonight and start against the Twins at Minneapolis. Kennedy missed his previous start with an oblique strain. Kennedy has gone 15 starts without a win, the longest active winless streak in the majors. His last victory was April 7 at Cleveland.