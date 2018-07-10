Missouri’s Cleaver: trade wars have never benefited any nation (AUDIO)

A Kansas City congressman who also represents parts of west-central Missouri warns tariffs are having a “devastating impact” on some industries in the Show-Me State.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, hosted a meeting between farmers and the Canadian Consul General last week in Higginsville.

“And although it is not being felt thus far, we will have to pay a price for these tariffs that have been levied on China,” Cleaver says.

ABC News reports the Trump Administration and Chinese leaders have imposed tens of billions of dollars in tariffs on each other’s goods.

President Donald Trump (R) has said that other countries have unfair trade practices, which have cost the loss of family-supporting manufacturing jobs.

Cleaver’s district includes Kansas City as well as Lafayette, Ray and Saline counties.

Congressman Cleaver tells Missourinet China is targeting, with tariffs, states that President Trump carried in 2016, including Missouri.

Cleaver says China purchases 60 percent of its beans from the United States, primarily from the lower Midwest.

“Which means a lot of it comes from Missouri,” says Cleaver. “And it’s just a matter of time before the farmers in Missouri’s Fifth District, in and around Higginsville, will feel the impact.”

Cleaver says China has implemented a new 15 percent tariff on 120 U.S. imported goods, including fruits.

Lafayette County has numerous orchards, including Waverly, which is known for its September Waverly Apple Jubilee.

Cleaver says about 160,000 jobs in the Show-Me State depend on trade and investment with Canada.

Cleaver hosted a standing-room only meeting last Monday in Higginsville, between farmers and Canadian Consul General John Cruickshank. Cleaver says the two then had a dinner meeting with the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

“Which incidentally has signed onto a letter sent to the president from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, saying that they do not support the tariffs,” Cleaver says.

Cleaver describes the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as “pretty much a Republican organization.”

Cleaver tells Missourinet the United States has a $2 billion trade surplus with Canada.

The “Washington Post” reports that in 2017, the United States imported more in goods from Canada than it exported. A recent article from the “Post” says “that was the case with each of the 15 countries with which the United States does the most trade.”

But the newspaper notes the United States ran a surplus with Canada in 2016, considering both goods and services.

Congressman Cleaver is a Senior Whip in the U.S. House Democratic Caucus.

which was recorded on July 3, 2018:

