Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-11-2018

Top Stories: There are still questions about how two young sisters – a two-year-old and an infant died on the Fourth of July in rural Clay County in western Missouri. Meanwhile, their mother, 29-year-old Jenna Boedecker is in jail after throwing a brick at her husband’s truck and then crashing it into her Jeep. And a three-year-old has now died from injuries he suffered at Lake of the Ozarks. Jared Jones was pronounced dead yesterday at a hospital after wandering away from a home Saturday was being found floating in the water.

