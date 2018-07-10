Juniors battle heat and put up good scores at amateur golf championship

The 2018 Missouri Junior Amateur Championship kicked off Monday in New Bloomfield, Mo. At Meadow Lakes Country Club as the Missouri Golf Association had 140 juniors play in the event. With the day split in two flights, the golfers who had the noon start dealt with temperatures in the 90s.

In the 8-9 male group, Anson Munzlinger (31) from Columbia, Ty Brandt (36) from Jefferson City, and Bryan Carden (46) from Jefferson City had the top three scores. For our male 10-11 division, the top three leaders include Will Kimes (43) from Columbia, Dawson Schnieders (44) from Jefferson City, and Marco Boccardi (45) from Fenton. In the male 12-13 division, the top three leaders include, Archer Schnieders (72) from Jefferson City, Quinn Thomas (73) from Hannibal, and Patrick Johnston (73) from St. Joseph.

The female’s divisions had some great scores! 14-15 division, the top three leaders include Kassidy Hull (77) from Eldon, Audrey Rischer (81) from Columbia, and Madison Moller (82) from Columbia. For the female 16-18 division, the top three leaders include Amber Wilson (68) from Camdenton, Olivia Sowers (73) from Columbia, and Claire Solovic (77) from Imperial.

In the male 14-15 division, the top three leaders included Jeffrey Johnston (70) from St. Joseph, Carsen Silliman (73) from Jackson, and Drew Higgins (75) from Jefferson City. In the male 16-18 division, the top three leaders include a tie between, Brooks Jungbluth (68) from St. Joseph, Hank Lierz (68) from St. Joseph, and Cameron Rosenberg (69) from Overland Park, KS is third.

