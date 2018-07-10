Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Juvenile in custody following shooting of former Columbia Battle High School player fatally shot

Juvenile in custody following shooting of former Columbia Battle High School player fatally shot

By

Rovon Blocker (photo/Blocker Family Go-Fund me page)

Authorities have detained a juvenile in the deadly shooting of a former high school football star in Columbia, Mo.

The Columbia Missourian reported police say 20-year-old Rovon Blocker was shot Saturday night. Blocker was a star defensive lineman for Battle High School in 2016 and had signed with Coffeyville Community College in southeast Kansas.

Police said in a news release that the juvenile who was detained was “directly linked to the shooting.” No other information was immediately released, including the juvenile’s age.

A Go-Fund Me page has been set up.