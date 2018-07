Juvenile in custody following shooting of former Columbia Battle High School player fatally shot

Authorities have detained a juvenile in the deadly shooting of a former high school football star in Columbia, Mo.

The Columbia Missourian reported police say 20-year-old Rovon Blocker was shot Saturday night. Blocker was a star defensive lineman for Battle High School in 2016 and had signed with Coffeyville Community College in southeast Kansas.

Police said in a news release that the juvenile who was detained was “directly linked to the shooting.” No other information was immediately released, including the juvenile’s age.

A Go-Fund Me page has been set up.