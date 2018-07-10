Company to celebrate takeover of Missouri factory

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for today in northwest Missouri’s Trenton to celebrate Nestle’s purchase of the Conagra factory there. Nestle officially took ownership of the plant on June 1 – keeping the assembly line flowing without disruptions and employing some 120 workers.

Earlier this year, final arrangements were being made to shut the factory’s doors when the two companies instead announced Nestle’s intent to purchase the factory. The news brought a huge sense of relief to the town 6,000 on the verge of losing its biggest employer and putting an estimated 300 workers out of jobs.

Today’s gathering is from 11-1 p.m. at the Trenton factory. Missourinet will be covering the event and will have more details later today.

