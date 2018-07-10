Blues trying to close in on St. Louis native Patrick Maroon

Patrick Maroon, a St. Louis area native, who played most of his career with Anaheim, then Edmonton and finished last season in New Jersey is taking his time before deciding on which team he will sign his free-agent contract with for the 2018-19 season.

The 30-year old scored 17 goals and 26 assists last season between the Oilers and Devils, but if the Blues sign the hometown kid, they’ll have to get creative with their salary cap. With just about $5 million of space to work with, St. Louis is reportedly offering Maroon a $1.7 million contract, a pay cut from his average of $2 million, as reported by NHL.com.

Maroon hired a new agent just a few days ago, dropping a St. Louis based agent for a Minneapolis based agent.

The Blues are offering a one-year deal, but teams such as Minnesota, New Jersey and Arizona may be offering more years. The draw to St. Louis is that Maroon’s wife and son live in the St. Louis area.

A decision could come this week.