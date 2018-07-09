Missourinet

Royals losing streak hits nine. Salvy Perez, lone All-Star rep

Rick Porcello tossed seven innings of three-run ball as the Red Sox edged the Royals 7-4 in Kansas City.  Heath Fillmyer surrendered four runs across four-and-a-third to take the loss in his first big-league start for Kansas City.  Jorge Bonifacio had two hits and two RBI for the Royals, who are on a nine-game slide.

The Royals were outscored in this three-game series 32-13 and the pitching staff allowed 45 hits.

Kansas City is 5-27 since June 1. 

>>Royals’ Perez Named All-Star

Catcher Salvador Perez will be Kansas City’s lone representative in this year’s MLB All-Star Game.  The All-Star rosters were released on Sunday.  Perez is batting .213 for Kansas City this year with 11 homers.  This is his sixth consecutive All-Star appearance.

>>Escobar’s Game Streak Ends At 421

The consecutive games streak for Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar is over.  His 421-game streak ended on Sunday when manager Ned Yost gave him the day off.  That was the active streak in the league.  Escobar is batting just .194 this season.