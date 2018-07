Top Stories: A 12-year-old boy who drowned in a pool Saturday evening at a North St. Louis County apartment complex has been identified as Terrance Green KMOV reports Green was swimming in a pool with friends and family, all 13 years of age and under when the accident occurred. And two people were shot in the Westport entertainment district of Kansas City Saturday night. KMBC reports both victims are expected to survive.

