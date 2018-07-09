Missouri man accused of killing infant scheduled for September trial

A September jury trial is scheduled for a mid-Missouri man accused of killing his infant.

36-year-old Matthew Hamm of Fortuna is charged in Moniteau County Circuit Court with first degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, for the May 2017 killing of an infant.

Hamm’s jury trial is scheduled to begin September 10 in Moniteau County Circuit Court in California, before Judge Matthew Phillip Hamner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control investigated the case, along with Moniteau County Sheriff’s deputies.

