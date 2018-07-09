Missouri Junior Amateur Championships tee off today

The Missouri Golf Association is proud to host the 35th Missouri Junior Amateur Championship at Meadow Lakes Country Club on July 9th and 10th. This year’s field is made up of 140 junior players from across the state, all hoping to win the championship.

This year the 8-9-year old’s division will play an 18-hole stroke play championship within the two days of the tournament, the 10-13-year-old division will play an 18-hole stroke play championship within the two days of the tournament, and then the 14-18 male and female divisions will also play a 36-hole stroke play championship.

Follow the action online at mogolf.org and @missourigolf on social media. Live scoring will be available during the match play portions online and on Twitter to keep followers up-to-date.

The Missouri Golf Association is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote the best interests and true spirit of the game of golf throughout the State of Missouri. The MGA conducts several statewide championships each year, including the Missouri Amateur.