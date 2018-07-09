Bill Pollock Show–We knew Fowler and Matheny were on shaky ground. The story of Regan Nash’s first at-bat in a MINK League ball game (PODCAST)

Our baseball expert Jeff Wilder pegged the relationship between manager Mike Matheny and outfielder Dexter Fowler on Friday’s podcast. His observations once again were right on the money. Then over the weekend, we read from Mark Saxon of The Athletic that the manager and right fielder barely speak to each other. Once again, the Bill Pollock Show was ahead of the curve.

I share some of the best tidbits on the Royals and Cardinals from the weekend…everything from All-Star appearances to streaks ending to a 16-year from Japan who signed with KC.

Finally, I told you the story of Mizzou softball outfielder Regan Nash who became the first woman to play in the MINK summer baseball league in Missouri. Today, you’ll exclusively hear from the opposing team’s catcher who relays what the home plate umpire told him during Nash’s historic at-bat. It’s pretty funny.