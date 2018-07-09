Big Panda delivers big hurt on Cardinals. Mikolas gets All-Star nod

Pablo Sandoval hit the go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth inning as the Giants upended the Cardinals 13-8 in San Francisco. John Brebbia surrendered three runs in an inning of relief to take the loss for St. Louis. Matt Carpenter and Yairo Munoz homered for the Cards’ as they fell to 46-and-43.

>>Cards’ Mikolas Named All-Star

Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas is headed to the All-Star Game. Mikolas was named to the NL roster yesterday. He will be the lone Cards’ representative. Matt Carpenter is up for the Final Vote. The 89th All-Star game is next Tuesday in D.C.

>>Cubs Walk Off On Reds In Extras

(Chicago, IL) — David Bote recorded the walk-off walk in the 10th inning as the Cubs stunned the Reds 6-5 in Chicago. Addison Russell doubled and drove in three runs and Javier Baez tacked on a two-run single. Luke Farrell picked up the win in relief. The Cubs are 9-and-2 in their last 11 games. The Cubs begin a three-game series in San Francisco tonight.

>>Brewers Cruise Past Braves

(Milwaukee, WI) — Jesus Aguilar launched two home runs and had four RBI as the Brewers cruised past the Braves 10-3 in Milwaukee. Hernan Perez and Eric Thames also went deep. Junior Guerra tossed six innings of one-run ball to earn the win. The Brewers took three-of-four in the series and have won six of their last seven overall.

The Cardinals trail Milwaukee by 7.5 games. St. Louis is also four back in the Wild Card chasing three teams (Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles) for the second spot.

>>Cards Open Series Tomorrow In Chicago

The Cardinals open up a two-game Interleague series with the White Sox tomorrow night in Chicago. The Redbirds will then host Cincinnati for three games this weekend in the final series before the All-Star break. Mikolas will make the start in game one of this short two-game series.