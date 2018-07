The Red Sox jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and cruised past the Royals 10-5 in Kansas City.

Mookie Betts led off the game with a home run and J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts launched two-run bombs in the second.

Chris Sale struck out 12 across six frames of one-run ball to earn the win. Boston has won four-straight and improved to 60-29.

Jason Hammel was battered for eight runs over two innings as he fell to 2-11 for the Royals.

Kansas City is on a seven-game slide.