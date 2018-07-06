Mizzou baseball brings in well respected coach to work with hitters

Mizzou Head Baseball Coach Steve Bieser named Matt Lisle as the team’s new hitting coach. Lisle is well-respected and a nationally-renowned hitting coach, having helped hitters at all levels, including the majors. Former Cardinals infielder Daniel Descalso has worked with Lisle. This past season, Lisle served as the hitting coach for South Carolina Softball, helping a team predicted to finish last in the SEC compile a 45-win season and set a school record 65 homers while also leading the league in slugging, doubles, and total bases.

Lisle has his own video series titled “The Hitting Vault.”

Not sure when Daniel Descalso started working with new #Mizzou hitting coach Matt Lisle but I bet I could guess. Descalso hit 10 homers in 1223 ABs with the #STLCards In 992 ABs with Col and Arz Descalso has hit 32 homers. A better slugging % pic.twitter.com/R1H0AqZNAy — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) July 6, 2018

Lisle will fill Mizzou’s assistant coach role, which was occupied last year by Johnathan Roof who accepted an assistant coach position at Eastern Michigan earlier this week. Lisle will oversee Mizzou’s hitters moving forward, a role that Bieser handled last year after Dillon Lawson accepted a job with the Houston Astros.