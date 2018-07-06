Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-6-2018

Top Stories: A second ribbon cutting ceremony at the Arch Museum is being planned for Friday after many noticed no people of color present at the first ribbon cutting on Tuesday in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation posted an apology on its Facebook page acknowledging the Tuesday ceremony did not reflect the diversity of the community. Law enforcement in southwest Missouri is still searching for a domestic assault suspect who allegedly broke into a residence in rural Douglas County. Dustin Huff alluded officers during a three-hour manhunt earlier this week that included the use of an airplane with infrared imaging.

