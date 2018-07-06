Bill Pollock Show–Mizzou upgrades hitting coach, Dexter Fowler sticks up for himself #STLCards (PODCAST)

Imagine you take a couple of days off to celebrate the birth of your child and then you find out a member of upper management at work is questioning your work ethic? Would you want to work for that company?

That’s exactly what Dexter Fowler went through this week after John Mozeliak of the Cardinals front office questioned Fowler’s hustle, then tried to backtrack on his original statement.

On today’s podcast, you’ll hear Mo’s original comments and some of Fowler’s thoughts during his conversation with KMOX.

You’ll hear some interesting feedback from our baseball expert Jeff Wilder.

Plus, Mizzou has made a terrific hire for their baseball program bringing on Matt Lisle as their new hitting coach. Under his direction, this past season, South Carolina softball had their best season in over years and set a school record for home runs. His beliefs and techniques for teacher hitters of either sport are proven. Here’s a story on how Lisle went from homeless to a hitting coach.

I just want to go back to our baseball expert Jeff. His dad experienced a very freak accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down. Regular followers of the podcast know the story, but today we provide an update and re-tell the story. If you’re interested in helping out Jeff and his family, here is a link to his GoFundMe page. Thank you! I’ve known Mr. Wilder since I was a teenager, he was my boss for four years and helped pay my way through college.