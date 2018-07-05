Tommy Pham showing signs of life at the plate as Cardinals take series in Arizona

Tommy Pham had three hits and three RBI as the Cardinals doubled up the Diamondbacks 8-4 at Chase Field. Yadier Molina hit a three-run blast to cap St. Louis’ five-run seventh inning. Miles Mikolas improved to 9-and-3 to help the Cards take the rubber match of the three-game series.

Tommy Pham has busted out. After snapping a recent 0 for 30 slump, Pham is six for his last 14 with six RBIs.

>>Cardinals At Giants Tonight

The Cardinals are in the Bay Area tonight to battle the Giants. Luke Weaver starts the opener of the four-game series for St. Louis, while San Francisco sends Johnny Cueto to the mound. The Cardinals are 44-and-41, six-and-a-half games back in the NL Central.

>>Cubs Turn Back Tigers For Two-Game Sweep

Willson Contreras homered in the sixth and doubled in two more in the seventh as the Cubs beat the Tigers 5-2 in Chicago. David Bote also homered and Javier Baez stole home as the Cubs swept the two-game set with their sixth straight win overall. They’re one game back in the NL Central.

>>Brewers Trim Twins Again For Series Sweep

Travis Shaw, Brad Miller and Nate Orf hit solo homers to power the Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Twins at Miller Park. Jeremy Jeffress got five outs in relief for the win as Milwaukee swept the three-game series. Chase Anderson pitched one-run, three-hit ball into the seventh in a no-decision.