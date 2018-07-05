Missourinet

Tommy Pham showing signs of life at the plate as Cardinals take series in Arizona

Tommy Pham had three hits and three RBI as the Cardinals doubled up the Diamondbacks 8-4 at Chase Field.  Yadier Molina hit a three-run blast to cap St. Louis’ five-run seventh inning.  Miles Mikolas improved to 9-and-3 to help the Cards take the rubber match of the three-game series.

Tommy Pham has busted out.  After snapping a recent 0 for 30 slump, Pham is six for his last 14 with six RBIs.

>>Cardinals At Giants Tonight

The Cardinals are in the Bay Area tonight to battle the Giants.  Luke Weaver starts the opener of the four-game series for St. Louis, while San Francisco sends Johnny Cueto to the mound.  The Cardinals are 44-and-41, six-and-a-half games back in the NL Central.

>>Cubs Turn Back Tigers For Two-Game Sweep

Willson Contreras homered in the sixth and doubled in two more in the seventh as the Cubs beat the Tigers 5-2 in Chicago.  David Bote also homered and Javier Baez stole home as the Cubs swept the two-game set with their sixth straight win overall.  They’re one game back in the NL Central.

>>Brewers Trim Twins Again For Series Sweep

Travis Shaw, Brad Miller and Nate Orf hit solo homers to power the Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Twins at Miller Park.  Jeremy Jeffress got five outs in relief for the win as Milwaukee swept the three-game series.  Chase Anderson pitched one-run, three-hit ball into the seventh in a no-decision.