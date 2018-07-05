Mizzou softball player makes history as first woman to play in a MINK League baseball game

Mizzou softball player Regan Nash became the first woman to play in the MINK summer college baseball league when she played for the St. Joseph Mustangs earlier this week. She’s an intern for the club this summer, but after discussion with the team GM and owner, they agreed she could play in at least one game.

Neither Nash or the team are looking at this as a promotional stunt. Nash is hoping to raise awareness that there are not enough opportunities for college women to play their sport over the summer.

On Tuesday, Nash made her first appearance. She came in the game in the fourth inning and played left field and struck out in her only at-bat on three pitches while facing a side-armed pitcher.

Nash, a Camden Point Missouri native, set career highs in hits, doubles, homers and RBIs her junior year for the Tiger softball team this past season.

Seven of the eight teams that make up the MINK league are based in Missouri. The St. Joseph Mustangs play in Jefferson City on Thursday night at 7:30.