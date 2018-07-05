Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-5-2018

Top Stories: A man who died in an early morning shooting and car crash in south St. Louis County yesterday has been identified as 31-year-old Thomas Hearst Jr. Police located him lying next to an overturned vehicle before he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. And a woman who held a sign that read “BABIES ARE IN CAGES” in the middle of a Fourth of July parade in Jefferson City has been charged. KRCG reports Sue Gibson was charged with Failure to Obey an Officer after standing in the middle of the street during the city’s ‘Salute to America’ parade Tuesday.

