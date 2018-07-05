Missourinet

Losing streak continues for Royals after Indians sweep at “The K”

The Royals fell behind 3-0 in the second inning and lost 3-2 to the Indians at Kauffman Stadium.  Trevor Oaks last four innings in his second big league start to take the loss.  Whit Merrifield had a sac-fly and Alex Gordon stole home to account for Kansas City’s two runs.   Since June 1, the Royals have lost 24 of their last 29 games falling to 25-60, the second-worst record in baseball.

>>Royals Host Red Sox Tomorrow

The Royals are off today.  They host the AL East-leading Red Sox tomorrow in the first of a three-game series.  Jason Hammel will oppose Boston’s Chris Sale.  The Royals are last in the AL Central at 25-and-61, 23-and-a-half games behind the first-place Indians.