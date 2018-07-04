Pingeton rounds out her coaching staff

Robin Pingeton completed her coaching staff as Mizzou Women’s Basketball announced the addition of Chris Bracey as an assistant coach. Bracey is the brother of current assistant coach Ashleen Bracey. He spent eight seasons playing professional basketball in Europe before returning to his hometown of Chicago to coach high school basketball for the past five years.

“We are extremely excited about Chris’ decision to join our staff,” said Pingeton. “We wanted the perfect fit and I believe we are getting just that. Chris has a great mind for the game and has had great success as a player and coach. I wanted to bring in someone that was truly passionate about the game, was a tireless worker and someone who aligned with our values as a program. In addition, I am very confident that Chris is going to be a great recruiter and skill development coach. He will be a fantastic addition to our program.”

“The game of basketball has always been my passion,” said Bracey. “Joining the Mizzou Women’s Basketball program provides me with a tremendous opportunity to teach life lessons through basketball, and basketball through life lessons. I am so excited to become part of the culture that Coach Pingeton and her staff have created in Columbia. The Tiger fans are extremely passionate, and the program is filled with exceptional people who share a common set of goals, values, beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors. Go Tigers!”

Bracey returned to stateside in 2012 and began coaching high school basketball in Chicago, serving as the Boy’s Varsity Head Coach at Chicago International Charter School Larry Hawkins Campus (2012-13), Chicago International Charter School Longwood Campus (2013-14) and Oak Park and River Forest High School (2014-18). At his last stop, Bracey led his alma mater to a top-15 ranking and IHSA Regional Championship in 2016-17. This past season, Bracey led the Huskies to a top-10 ranking and 12-0 mark in West Suburban Conference play, the first time in school history Oak Park and River Forest recorded an undefeated conference record.