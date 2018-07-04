One of Missouri’s military bases gears up for biggest fireworks display around

Missourinet

More than 10,000 to 15,000 visitors are expected today at Fort Leonard Wood’s Independence Day celebration. A press release from the base says the post’s fireworks show is the largest and most expensive in central Missouri.

A military program there contributes $130,000 toward the July 4 event with most of the money coming from recycling dollars.

The free celebration will include live entertainment, a car show, inflatables, pony rides, petting zoo, 50-Gun Salute to the Union, the massive fireworks show, among other things. It kicks off at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Kansas City Disc Dogs, with canines doing tricks with flying discs, will perform at 4 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m.
At 6:15 p.m., local rockers ChristiAna take the stage. The band is fronted by lead singer Christiana Ball, a former drill sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood and the 2013 winner of the Army wide Operation Rising Star.

At 7:45 p.m., audiences can watch the annual 50-Gun Salute to the Union, highlighting each state.

At 8:15 p.m., Smallpools will perform. The Los Angeles-based indie pop band consists of Sean Scanlon, Mike Kamerman and Beau Kuther, who provide a variety of original music that earned them an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Myers” and a promotional video for SnapChat.

At 9:30 p.m., the event’s main attraction — the Fireworks Spectacular — is scheduled to get underway.

