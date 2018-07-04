Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-4-2018

Top Stories: Six sex offenders were arrested by Lincoln County deputies in eastern Missouri after they failed to comply with registration requirements. The six men range in age from 26-to-59-years-old. Of the 195 sex offenders living in Lincoln County, deputies say 99.4 percent are compliant with registration requirements. And two people accused of taking part in the killing of a Columbia man in mid-Missouri a year ago have pleaded guilty to a drug charge. KMIZ reports the Arline Diedrich and Justin Traughber admitted to drug trafficking and still face murder charges for the death of Leon Wilder III in July 2017.

