Grand slam hurts Royals again. Moose is out. Kennedy heads to the DL

Danny Duffy gave up a grand slam to Yan Gomes in the sixth inning as the Royals lost 6-4 to the Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer and Rosell Herrera went 3-for-5 with an RBI for KC, which held a 4-2 lead after two innings.

>>Royals Take On Tribe One More Time Tonight

The Royals take on the Indians one more time tonight at “The K.” The Royals will start Tyler Oaks, while Cleveland sends Trevor Bauer to the mound. The Royals are last in the AL Central at 25-and-60, 22-and-a-half games behind the first-place Tribe.

>>”Moose” Scratched With Back Spasms

Third baseman Mike Moustakas was a late scratch from the lineup last night. “Moose” was experiencing back spasms and missed the series finale against the Indians. Alcides Escobar started at third base instead and Adalberto Mondesi played shortstop.

>>Royals Put Kennedy On DL

Starting pitcher Ian Kennedy is on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique strain in his left side. He had been scheduled to pitch tonight’s series finale against the Indians. Kennedy left his last start on Friday after five innings because of tightness in his left side.

>>Royals Sign First-Round Pick Singer

The Royals have first-round draft pick Brian Singer in the fold. They’ve signed the Florida Gators right-hander, who was the 18th overall pick. MLB.com reports Singer signed for 4.25-million-dollars, almost one-million more than the slotted amount for that spot.