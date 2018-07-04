Cardinals lose ground on Brewers and Cubs in Central Division race

Jack Flaherty was outdueled by Zack Greinke as the Cardinals lost 4-2 to the Diamondbacks in Arizona, but it was the at-bat against Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth inning that was the difference in the game. After jumping out 0-2 against the D-back’s slugging first baseman, Flaherty’s fastball was ruined by Goldschmidt who just fouled it off, then he threw three straight sliders, two in the dirt and the final one the outside edge of the plate that Goldschmidt flicked over the right field wall to put Arizona up 4-2.

Goldschmidt’s at-bat was set up after Flaherty hit Jon Jay in the foot on an 0-2 pitch to the keep the inning alive.

Yairo Munoz singled in a run and Kolten Wong had a sac-fly to put St. Louis up 2-1 in the second. Flaherty gave up four runs in six frames to take the loss.

>>Cardinals Square Off With Snakes Again Tonight

The Cardinals square off with the Snakes again tonight in the desert. Miles Mikolas starts the finale of the three-game series for St. Louis, while Arizona goes with Patrick Corbin. The Cardinals are 43-and-41, now six-and-a-half games behind the first-place Brewers in the NL Central and five-and-a-half behind the Cubs. St. Louis is three-and-a-half out of a wild card spot.

>>Cubs Rally Past Tigers

Anthony Rizzo singled in the tying run in the fifth and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh as the Cubs beat the Tigers 5-3 at Wrigley Field. Kyle Schwarber tacked on a solo homer in the eighth as Chicago overcame an early 3-0 deficit to win its fifth straight. Justin Wilson got the win.

>>Guerra, Brewers Two-Hit Twins

Junior Guerra and two relievers combined on a two-hitter as the Brewers blanked the Twins 2-0 in Milwaukee. Guerra struck out eight over five frames for the win. Josh Hader pitched three scoreless innings and Corey Knebel closed it out for his ninth save. Eric Thames belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Crew, who will go for the three-game sweep today.