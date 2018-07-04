Bill Pollock Show–Today we play “Stump the Show-Me State Games” (PODCAST)

Happy 4th of July. You know how the podcast works…I give you a daily look at sports and life here in Missouri. I’ll talk about Jack Flaherty’s start to his major league career, you’ll hear from Mike Matheny. The Royals are running out of excuses and cliches as their season continues to tumble.

I also put Emily Lorenz on the spot. She’s from the Show-Me State Games. By the way, there is still time to register your sorry, old, weekend warrior body (like myself) for the next round of games—just sign up here

Anyway, I test Emily in a game of “True or False.” If she loses, one of my listeners will win a prize from the Show-Me State Games! Plus we’ll talk about the games, which by the way Missouri boasts the biggest of it’s kind in the country!