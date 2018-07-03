World War II Traveling Memorial Wall visits Missouri

A World War II Memorial Wall traveling the country for the past year has made its way to the Show-Me State. It is a scaled-down version of the wall in Washington, D.C. and includes more than 4,000 stars representing American soldiers killed, among other things. Today, about 200 veterans, Patriot Guard riders and State Patrol officers escorted the large display from eastern Missouri’s Festus down to Piedmont.

The Piedmont Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Freedom’s Never Free Traveling WWII Memorial. The wall is the only Traveling WWII Memorial available in the United States.

Tracey Bennett, one of the organizers, says the traveling memorial will be in Piedmont just in time for Independence Day.

“We’re going to get it all set up,” he tells Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington. “Any veterans that want to visit the wall are going to be able to tonight through July 7.”

A parade tonight at 6 p.m. in Piedmont will feature WWII veterans on a float and other patriotic entries.

A closing ceremony in Piedmont is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.