Molina sparks the Cardinals, ending four-game losing streak (AUDIO)

Yadier Molina homered and drove in three as the Cardinals doubled up the Diamondbacks 6-3 in Phoenix. Molina’s two-run single ignited a four-run first inning as St. Louis snapped a four-game losing streak. Carlos Martinez got the win and Bud Norris his 16th save. Molina says they were ready to snap the losing streak.

The Cardinals play the second of their three-game series in Arizona tonight. Jack Flaherty gets the middle game assignment for St. Louis, while the Snakes start Zack Greinke. The Cardinals are 43-and-40, and remain five-and-a-half games back in the NL Central.

>>Brewers Top Twins In 10 Innings

Brad Miller’s walk with the bases loaded forced in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Brewers topped the Twins 6-5 in Milwaukee. Travis Shaw tied the game with a sac-fly in the bottom of the ninth for the Crew, who snapped a two-game losing skid. Manny Pina homered for Milwaukee, while Corey Knebel got credit for the win.

>>Molina Fourth In NL All-Star Voting At Catcher

The Cardinals’ Yadier Molina remains fourth among National League catchers in voting for this month’s All-Star Game. Molina has more than 913-thousand votes, but the Giants’ Buster Posey leads with over 1.38-million. Voting will end on Thursday.