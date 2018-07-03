Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-3-2018

Top Stories: A Greene County man in southwest Missouri has been charged abusing his 8-year-old daughter. 32-year-old Kenneth Davis faces felony neglect of a child. Prosecutors say he’s also a suspect in the suspicious death of a two-year-old girl in May. And 46 immigrants representing 21 countries became citizens during a naturalization ceremony yesterday at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. The event was put on by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

