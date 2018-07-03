Lindor has a career night against Kansas City’s Junis (AUDIO)

Jakob Junis gave up a grand slam and a three-run homer to Francisco Lindor as the Royals were trounced by the Indians 9-3 at Kauffman Stadium. Whit Merrifield homered in a two-run first inning for the Royals, who lost their fourth straight game.

Lindor homered in the fourth after Yan Gomes singled and Junis hit Tyler Naquin and Rajai Davis with pitches. He added a three-run homer in the sixth to finish Junis’ evening. Lindor has 17 home runs and 54 RBI in 54 games against the Royals.

Another “Royals killer” starting pitcher Corey Kluber had much better results than the last time he pitched in Missouri. Kluber (12-4), who failed to make it out of the second inning against the Cardinals, allowed three runs and seven hits, walked none while he struck out five over six innings.

Junis (5-10) has lost his last seven starts and is tied with Jason Hammel for most losses in the American League. He has been tagged for a major league-high 24 home runs. Junis says he’s trying to pitch his way through this rough stretch.