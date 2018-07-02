Royals rookie throws a complete game, but still loses

Royals rookie Brad Keller pitched his first complete-game but lost 1-0 to the Mariners in Seattle. Keller allowed six hits over eight innings. Salvador Perez doubled and Whit Merrifield singled for the only Kansas City hits. James Paxton allowed two hits and struck out 11 over eight innings.

Keller was touched up for the only run of the game after one out in the second inning when he allowed three-straight singles. Two of the hits were broken bat singles. Keller says it is bothersome to give up the lone run on a broken-bat hit.

>>Royals Open Homestand Tonight

The Royals will open a six-game homestand tonight with the first three games against AL Central-leader Cleveland. Jakob Junis will start for Kansas City. He has lost his last six starts. Corey Kluber is the Indians’ probable.

>>Royals Glad To Flip Calendar To July

The Royals went 5-and-21 last month, the worst June in franchise history. They hit .193 for the month and scored a major league-low 58 runs. They scored four or less runs in 21 of the last 22 games in the month. July started out the same with a 1-0 loss in Seattle.