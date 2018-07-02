Mizzou and Arkansas set for Black Friday contest

For the fifth-consecutive year, the burgeoning football rivalry game between Mizzou and Arkansas will be played on the Friday of Thanksgiving Week. As announced today by the Southeastern Conference. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. central time on Friday, Nov. 23rd from Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, with the game being televised on CBS. The contest was initially listed as a Nov. 24th date.

Since the two schools were designated as permanent cross-division rivals in 2014, each game between Mizzou and Arkansas has been played on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Mizzou has come out on top in three of the previous four such meetings, including 21-14 and 28-24 wins in Columbia in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The 2014 win clinched MU’s second-consecutive SEC Eastern Division championship. A year ago in Fayetteville, the Tigers twice overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to post a thrilling 48-45 win that capped a six-game win streak to close the 2017 regular season.

The 2018 season under third-year Head Coach Barry Odom gets underway on Sept. 1st with a home game against UT-Martin (3 p.m.). The home schedule features an exciting seven-game slate that also includes matchups with Wyoming (Sept. 8 – 6 p.m.), Georgia (Sept. 22), Memphis (Oct. 20), Kentucky (Oct. 27) and the regular-season finale against Arkansas (Nov. 23).