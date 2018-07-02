Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-1-2018

Top Stories: Highway 61 was briefly shut down in eastern Missouri’s Troy over the weekend during a protest outside of the nearby Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Detention Center. The event was part of a nationwide protest of immigration policies introduced by the Trump administration. And former Missouri Democratic Secretary of State and current candidate for mayor of Kansas City Jason Kander was a guest on MSNBC’s Kacie DC Sunday night. He was asked if ICE should be disbanded. Kander responded by saying the law enforcement organization has failed to accomplish its intended goals after falling under the influence of President Trump.

