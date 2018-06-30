Cardinals offense can’t solve Teheran in loss to Braves

Julio Teheran yielded two hits over six scoreless innings as the Braves defeated the Cardinals 5-1 in St. Louis.

Johan Camargo drove in a pair of Atlanta runs with an eighth inning double and scored the first run in the seventh when Ender Inciarte was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Braves lead the NL East with a 46-and-34 record.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just one run, but suffered the loss.

St. Louis avoided a shutout when Kolten Wong’s ninth inning groundout scored Marcell Ozuna.

The Cardinals sit at 42-and-38.