Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-29-2018

Top Stories: The National Weather Service in St. Louis says today will likely be the hottest day of the year with heat index values climbing to 105-115. St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield are under an excessive heat warning through tomorrow while most of the rest of the state is under an advisory. And prosecutors in Kansas City have announced charges in the shooting death of a woman this week. Nathan L. Ayers was charged with first-degree murder yesterday in the death of 38-year-old Angela Green.

