Governor to sign next Missouri state budget today

Gov. Mike Parson

Gov. Mike Parson, R, is set to make official today the state budget for the fiscal year beginning in July. The $28.3 billion budget plan includes a nearly $99 million funding increase to K-12 public schools and a $10 million boost in school busing costs.

It also contains stable funding for Missouri’s public colleges and universities.

The financial blueprint would give annual state employee pay increases of $700 beginning in January for workers earning less than $70,000. State prison guards would get an extra $350-per-year raise on top of the $700.

The fiscal outline reduces the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s budget by $1 million. The cut is in response to the department’s refusal to provide details about the number of Missourians who have tested positive for the tick-borne Bourbon virus.

