Governor to sign next Missouri state budget today

Gov. Mike Parson, R, is set to make official today the state budget for the fiscal year beginning in July. The $28.3 billion budget plan includes a nearly $99 million funding increase to K-12 public schools and a $10 million boost in school busing costs.

It also contains stable funding for Missouri’s public colleges and universities.

The financial blueprint would give annual state employee pay increases of $700 beginning in January for workers earning less than $70,000. State prison guards would get an extra $350-per-year raise on top of the $700.

The fiscal outline reduces the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s budget by $1 million. The cut is in response to the department’s refusal to provide details about the number of Missourians who have tested positive for the tick-borne Bourbon virus.

