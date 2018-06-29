Eastern Missouri town designated as national historical park

Congress and President Trump have designated St. Genevieve in eastern Missouri as a national historical park. Sandra Cabot, executive director of the St. Genevieve Welcome Center, hopes the move will boost tourism in the town known for its French colonial architecture.

“They have given the U.S. Department of Interior permission to form a unit of the National Park Service here in St. Genevieve,” she tells Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington.

The action authorizes the National Park Service to acquire about 13 acres of land in the town of 4,500, which includes some historical buildings. Cabot says her group has been seeking the designation for nearly 20 years.

“Of course, we’ve been working on this with them for years. Now that we have that designation by Congress, really everything fits into place from this point forward,” Cabot says.

The move comes after National Park Service study declared dozens of properties in the city and county as historically significant and appropriate for park designation.

