Record numbers turn out for Show-Me State Games pickleball competition

In June, thousands of Missourians competed in Show-Me State Games events ranging from 3v3 Soccer to the Missouri State Senior Games. The GAMES will resume July 20-22 and 27-29 with dozens more sports with thousands of Missourians taking part. All July events are still accepting registration.

On June 7-10, the Show-Me State Games kicked off summer with events including volleyball, golf, basketball and pickleball, as well as the Missouri State Senior Games. Over the course of 4 days, senior athletes from across the state and country traveled to Columbia to compete in about 25 events. This year, the Senior Games was a qualifying event for the 2019 National Summer Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

It was a record year for pickleball with more than 275 pickleball players who competed in more than 800 games. More than a dozen states were represented with competitors ranging in age from 11 to 80.The Show-Me State Games will offer more events the weekends of July 20-22 and 27-29. Registration is currently open for all sports including the Games’ largest events – basketball, baseball, soccer and softball. Find all the details on the more than 40 SMSG events at www.smsg.org/sports

The July Games will kick off with the final two legs of the Shelter Insurance Torch Run. The Torch will be in Jefferson City on July 20 at 11 a.m. at the Governor’s Garden. At 3 p.m. on July 20, the Torch will be run from the University of Missouri to Shelter Insurance. In addition, the Opening Ceremony, which will feature the lighting of the cauldron and a parade of athletes, will be held July 20 at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Participants have the option of representing their sport as they parade into the Opening Ceremony. Entry is free and open to all of the public.

The Show-Me State Games is an Olympic-style sports festival with more than 40 sports for all ages and ability levels. In addition to the summer games, the Show-Me State Games offers events throughout the year to promote health, fitness, family and fun. Established in 1985, the Show-Me State Games is a non-profit program of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Health, hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia. For more information, call 573-882-2101 or visit http://www.smsg.org/