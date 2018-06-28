Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-28-2018

Top Stories: Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch has reached a deal to plead guilty to peace disturbance after allegedly assaulting a sixth-grader. 58-year-old Busch was accused of grabbing an 11-year-old boy and pushing him into a wall after an altercation between the boy and Busch’s sixth-grade son at a basketball practice. And Independence Police near Kansas City are trying to locate an Independence Power & Light truck that was stolen from a job site early yesterday. The truck had an equipment trailer attached to it, although it was later recovered.

