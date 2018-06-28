Missing Alert for mid-Missouri woman

Fulton Police in mid-Missouri have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 64-year-old Joyce Burke.
Police said an incident led to her status as missing but did not elaborate.
Burke suffers from schizophrenia, paranoia, and a heart condition. She has been without her medication.
Joyce Burke is a white female, age 64. She’s 5 foot, 3 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion. It’s not known what she’s wearing.
Burke has been missing since roughly 9 a.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information as to Burke’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fulton Police at 543-592-3100.
