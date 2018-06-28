Five run seventh propels Royals past Milwaukee

Mike Moustakas homered in a five-run seventh inning and the Royals held on to beat the Brewers 5-4 in Milwaukee.

Adalberto Mondesi had a two-run single for Kansas City, which is 3-and-3 in its last six games.

Danny Duffy hurled six innings of one-run ball for the win and Wily Peralta posted his second save.

Brent Suter surrendered four runs in six frames to take the loss for Milwaukee.

Brad Miller hit a three-run homer in the ninth to get the Brew Crew close. Milwaukee has lost three of its last four.